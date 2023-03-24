Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock Position Reduced by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 1.3 %

IRM opened at $49.54 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.36.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $56,902.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $3,320,073.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,862,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $56,902.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,552 shares of company stock worth $4,970,966. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

