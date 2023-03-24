IronNet Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:IRNT)

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,630 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 147% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,065 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRNT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in IronNet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IronNet by 651.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 103,605 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of IronNet in the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of IronNet by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 45,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of IronNet by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 24,763 shares in the last quarter. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRNT opened at $0.34 on Friday. IronNet has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.58.

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. The company offers IronDefense, an advanced network detection and response solution that provides behavior-based and AI-driven analytics at the network level to detect anomalous activity at individual enterprises and prioritize the threats in its network; and IronDome, a threat-exchange solution that enables collective defense member enterprises to actively exchange individual anonymized cyber anomalies at machine speed in a community of public-private peers.

