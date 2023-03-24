iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $106.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.58 and its 200-day moving average is $103.10. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.85 and a 52-week high of $132.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

