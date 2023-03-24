iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $577,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,984,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT stock opened at $106.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.10. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.85 and a one year high of $132.96.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

