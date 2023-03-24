iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,104,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,026,000 after acquiring an additional 505,775 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AOR opened at $48.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.60. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.57 and a fifty-two week high of $54.62.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

