iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,386,429 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 110.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,918,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,120,000 after buying an additional 1,534,728 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,851,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,596,000 after buying an additional 660,622 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 57.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,423,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,987,000 after buying an additional 519,625 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $97.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.14.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

