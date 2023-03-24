iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RDA Financial Network grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 59,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $46.44 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $67.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average of $50.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.90.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

