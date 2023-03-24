iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,212 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FALN. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,407.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,471 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,253,000 after buying an additional 2,426,217 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,088,000 after acquiring an additional 569,213 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,261,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,845,000 after acquiring an additional 516,647 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $11,185,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.74. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

