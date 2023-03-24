iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Decreased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 2,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $69.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.26 and a 200-day moving average of $65.20. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

