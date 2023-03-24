iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $69.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $75.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.20.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

