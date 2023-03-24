iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $57.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.85. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $67.88.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

See Also

