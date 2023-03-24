iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $38.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.18. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $46.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

