iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Position Increased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,937,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,061,000 after buying an additional 1,138,301 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,480,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,601,000 after buying an additional 647,679 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,393,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,700,000 after buying an additional 1,494,105 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,845,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,256,000 after buying an additional 375,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,796,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,917,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.17. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

