iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $84.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.78. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.35.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

