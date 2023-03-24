iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Stock Position Trimmed by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 39,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $20,604,000. Sharper & Granite LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SUSA stock opened at $84.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $73.86 and a 52 week high of $99.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.78.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

