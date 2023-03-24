iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR opened at $66.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.78. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

