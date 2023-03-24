iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Holdings Cut by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,688,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,904,000 after buying an additional 200,529 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,095,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,202,000 after purchasing an additional 516,109 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,693,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,911,000 after purchasing an additional 96,771 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,019,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,602,000 after purchasing an additional 289,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,932,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,337,000 after purchasing an additional 544,060 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $61.75 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $78.65. The stock has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.74.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

