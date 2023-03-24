iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,975,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $23.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average is $22.93.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

