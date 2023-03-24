ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,787 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ITT were worth $59,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in ITT by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Stock Performance

NYSE ITT opened at $81.13 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $63.77 and a one year high of $95.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43.

ITT Increases Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. ITT had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ITT

In other ITT news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $191,622.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,229.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.30.

About ITT

(Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.