Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Jabil were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Jabil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000,000 after purchasing an additional 127,736 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Jabil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,331,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,949,000 after purchasing an additional 85,540 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Jabil by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,063,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,056,000 after purchasing an additional 82,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Jabil by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Jabil by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,593,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,364,000 after purchasing an additional 39,771 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Price Performance

JBL opened at $83.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $85.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.67. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.64%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth S. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 337,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,644,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth S. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 337,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,644,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 183,265 shares of company stock worth $13,925,129. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

Jabil Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

See Also

