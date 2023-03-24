Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Jaguar Health Trading Up 39.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $1.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The company has a market cap of $2.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.83. Jaguar Health has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $61.13.

Institutional Trading of Jaguar Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33,148 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 99,073 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

