Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Siltronic (FRA:WAF) a €75.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($80.65) price target on Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($89.25) price target on Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($79.57) price target on Siltronic in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on Siltronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €71.00 ($76.34) price target on Siltronic in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Siltronic Stock Up 1.3 %

WAF stock opened at €67.85 ($72.96) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €75.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is €71.18. Siltronic has a 1 year low of €53.00 ($56.99) and a 1 year high of €153.20 ($164.73).

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

