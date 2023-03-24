Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF)

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ANTA Sports Products in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Chou now forecasts that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for ANTA Sports Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ANTA Sports Products’ FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Shares of ANPDF stock opened at $12.62 on Thursday. ANTA Sports Products has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33.

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

