Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for A. O. Smith in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $936.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

AOS opened at $66.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $71.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.97. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $826,768.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,141.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,126. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $87,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

