Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of EastGroup Properties in a report released on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.81. The consensus estimate for EastGroup Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.45 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.88 EPS.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EGP. KeyCorp raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.30.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $153.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.92. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $137.47 and a 1 year high of $217.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 113.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 11.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 6.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 4.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.