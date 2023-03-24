Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Graco in a report released on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

GGG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Graco stock opened at $69.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Graco has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $72.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.46 and its 200 day moving average is $67.27.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $555.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,226,200.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $1,481,134.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,184,251.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,787. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 102,901.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,424,000 after buying an additional 4,789,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Graco by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,520,000 after buying an additional 2,718,018 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at $116,116,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 452.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,465,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,567,000 after buying an additional 1,200,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 33.8% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,718,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,504,000 after buying an additional 687,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

