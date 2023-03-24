Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Hayward Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Hayward in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hayward’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hayward’s FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hayward from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hayward from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Hayward from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

NYSE HAYW opened at $11.02 on Thursday. Hayward has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Hayward by 918.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hayward during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Hayward by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Hayward during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 5,653,871 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $65,132,593.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,247,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,694,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 7,353 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $84,412.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 5,653,871 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $65,132,593.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,247,765 shares in the company, valued at $198,694,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,273,144 shares of company stock worth $83,879,623. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

