Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Nestlé in a research note issued on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.47. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nestlé’s current full-year earnings is $5.42 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nestlé’s FY2024 earnings at $5.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

Get Nestlé alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NSRGY. HSBC downgraded Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nestlé has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

Nestlé Stock Up 0.4 %

Institutional Trading of Nestlé

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $119.06 on Wednesday. Nestlé has a 12-month low of $102.78 and a 12-month high of $133.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nestlé by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nestlé

(Get Rating)

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.