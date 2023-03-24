Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report released on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now expects that the shipping company will earn $0.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nordic American Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.48 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of NAT stock opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $779.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33. Nordic American Tankers has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $4.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

