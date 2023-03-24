Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Teekay Tankers in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $13.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.93. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teekay Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $11.32 per share.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.82. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $367.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Teekay Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 129.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TNK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teekay Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of TNK stock opened at $43.32 on Thursday. Teekay Tankers has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $48.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

