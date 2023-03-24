Jericho Energy Ventures (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Shares Down 4.3%

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 0.21 and last traded at 0.21. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 12,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.22.

Jericho Energy Ventures Stock Down 4.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.26.

About Jericho Energy Ventures

(Get Rating)

Jericho Energy Ventures, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas fields. Its project portfolio is located in central Oklahoma. The company was founded BY Allen Wilson on October 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jericho Energy Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jericho Energy Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.