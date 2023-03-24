J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

J&J Snack Foods Price Performance

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $144.50 on Friday. J&J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $117.45 and a twelve month high of $165.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 65.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $351.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.70 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 5.77%. J&J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in J&J Snack Foods by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $1,303,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 319.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,076,000 after acquiring an additional 580,248 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.