J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.
Shares of JJSF stock opened at $144.50 on Friday. J&J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $117.45 and a twelve month high of $165.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 65.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.91.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in J&J Snack Foods by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $1,303,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 319.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,076,000 after acquiring an additional 580,248 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.
