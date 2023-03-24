Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,492 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.5% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $122,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,940,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 59,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 61,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.73.

Insider Activity

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $151.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $393.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

