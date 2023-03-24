Jonestrading Initiates Coverage on TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP)

Equities researchers at Jonestrading began coverage on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TFF Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $7.70.

Insider Activity at TFF Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Harlan F. Weisman acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 214,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,861.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 177,000 shares of company stock worth $153,780. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 330,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 16.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

