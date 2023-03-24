JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €63.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($67.74) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on G24. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($80.65) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($65.59) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group set a €57.90 ($62.26) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €52.50 ($56.45) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($76.34) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Scout24 Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:G24 opened at €55.46 ($59.63) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €52.30 and a 200-day moving average price of €52.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. Scout24 has a 12 month low of €46.12 ($49.59) and a 12 month high of €62.42 ($67.12).

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

