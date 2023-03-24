JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $430.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $440.00 to $430.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LULU. Argus lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.80.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $308.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $310.09 and its 200-day moving average is $320.82. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $410.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lululemon Athletica

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.