Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of Kamada stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $195.42 million, a P/E ratio of -87.18 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47. Kamada has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $5.85.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in Kamada by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 307,831 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Kamada during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Kamada by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 24,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kamada by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 33,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

