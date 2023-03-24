Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.
Kamada Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Kamada stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $195.42 million, a P/E ratio of -87.18 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47. Kamada has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $5.85.
Institutional Trading of Kamada
Kamada Company Profile
Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.
