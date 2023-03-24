KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $36.80, but opened at $39.50. KB Home shares last traded at $39.86, with a volume of 903,545 shares changing hands.

The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KBH shares. TheStreet raised shares of KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KB Home from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 4.7% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home Stock Up 7.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.58.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

