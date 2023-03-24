KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $36.80, but opened at $39.50. KB Home shares last traded at $39.86, with a volume of 903,545 shares changing hands.
The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share.
KB Home Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.58%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 4.7% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
KB Home Stock Up 7.5 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.58.
About KB Home
KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KB Home (KBH)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.