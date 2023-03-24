Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

KW has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $15.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.63. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennedy-Wilson

About Kennedy-Wilson

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KW. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 95,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,651 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 652,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.