Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
KW has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.
Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $15.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.63. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.
About Kennedy-Wilson
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets.
