Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 24.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 8,147 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 60.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 68.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 14,098 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KE opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $549.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.41. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.37.

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 2.77%.

KE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimball Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Kimball Electronics from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

