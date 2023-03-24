Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Kimball International in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Kimball International Stock Performance

Shares of KBAL opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. Kimball International has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimball International

Kimball International ( NASDAQ:KBAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $182.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. Kimball International had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. Research analysts forecast that Kimball International will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimball International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 92,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Kimball International by 123.5% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Kimball International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimball International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 50,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

