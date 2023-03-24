Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.78.

KNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

NYSE:KNX opened at $55.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.68. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.84%.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

