Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist Financial

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.00. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.87% from the company’s current price.

DNUT has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. HSBC lowered their price target on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.86.

Krispy Kreme stock opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -155.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Krispy Kreme has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $16.06.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Krispy Kreme’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

