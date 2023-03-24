Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Shares Gap Up to $14.41

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.41, but opened at $14.92. Krispy Kreme shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 312,870 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -155.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.99.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is -140.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNUT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

