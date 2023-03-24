KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of KVH Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ KVHI opened at $10.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.56. KVH Industries has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $11.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KVHI. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in KVH Industries by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,921 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 74,421 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in KVH Industries by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in KVH Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,830,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

