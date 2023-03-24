KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of KVH Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.
KVH Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KVHI opened at $10.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.56. KVH Industries has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $11.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05.
KVH Industries Company Profile
KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.
