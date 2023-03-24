Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Lands’ End to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Lands’ End to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.
Lands’ End Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LE opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $282.17 million, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.76. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $19.42.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lands’ End Company Profile
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lands’ End (LE)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.