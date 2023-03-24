Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Lands’ End to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Lands’ End to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LE opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $282.17 million, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.76. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $19.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 195,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lands’ End in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 82,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 12,006 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 122,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 37,564 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.42% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

