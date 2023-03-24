Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Lannett Stock Performance
NYSE:LCI opened at $1.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.96. Lannett has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.98 million. Research analysts predict that Lannett will post -6.16 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Lannett
Lannett Company Profile
Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.
