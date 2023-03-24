Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lannett Stock Performance

NYSE:LCI opened at $1.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.96. Lannett has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.98 million. Research analysts predict that Lannett will post -6.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lannett

Lannett Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lannett by 88.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Lannett by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lannett in the first quarter worth $102,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Lannett in the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lannett by 152.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 202,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

Featured Stories

