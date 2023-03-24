Lassonde Industries (LAS) to Release Earnings on Friday

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 31st. Analysts expect Lassonde Industries to post earnings of C$2.28 per share for the quarter.

Lassonde Industries Stock Performance

Lassonde Industries has a 1 year low of C$209.50 and a 1 year high of C$269.18.

Lassonde Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

