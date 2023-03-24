Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

NYSE LEG opened at $30.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.12. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEG. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

