Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,682,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. HSBC upped their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $341.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $167.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.94. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $362.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

